Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) recently:

12/20/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/13/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/8/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

ARNA opened at $91.23 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.