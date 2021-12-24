Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) recently:
- 12/20/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 12/13/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 12/8/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
ARNA opened at $91.23 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
