Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

