Investors Purchase High Volume of Hyatt Hotels Call Options (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,962 call options on the company. This is an increase of 482% compared to the typical daily volume of 852 call options.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

