Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,425 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the typical volume of 397 call options.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

