iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $218.91

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.91 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 159.20 ($2.10). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 184,569 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on IOM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.68) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £180.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

In related news, insider Richard Masters bought 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,527.94). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,722.02).

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

