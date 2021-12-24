Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $337.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.19 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $694.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $802.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $693.99 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 312,483 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 493,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

