iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading 4.4% Higher

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. 74,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 453,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that iPower Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

