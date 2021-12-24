iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 336,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 251,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

