iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,942,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 465,579 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

