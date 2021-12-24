iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 1,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

