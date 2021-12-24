iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,388 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.