iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $75,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 889,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 392.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 674,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $71.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

