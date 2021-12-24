iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Boosted by Eq LLC

Eq LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 7.1% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after buying an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

