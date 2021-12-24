iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Increased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 22,170,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,313,633. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.