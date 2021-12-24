iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 720,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,110,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

