iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

