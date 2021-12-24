iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

