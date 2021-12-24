Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,289 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in InMode by 44.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 667,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth $18,974,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

