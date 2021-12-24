Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $109,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG opened at $33.55 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,144 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,323. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

