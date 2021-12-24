Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in YETI by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

