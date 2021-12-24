Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.