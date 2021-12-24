Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 123,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

