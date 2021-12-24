Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 975 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cowen by 90.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 62.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

