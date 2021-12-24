Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

