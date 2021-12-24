Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 3.5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 158,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 195,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

