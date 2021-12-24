John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:IR opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

