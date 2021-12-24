John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,617,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,914.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

