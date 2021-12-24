Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.