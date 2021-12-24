Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 966500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

