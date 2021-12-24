JUST (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $353.64 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $428.93 million and approximately $353.64 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.59 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,682.06 or 0.99745309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

