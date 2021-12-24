Kalmar Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $63,807.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,182 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

