Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€65.30” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.08 ($73.13).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €60.00 ($67.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €58.04 and its 200-day moving average is €55.10. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

