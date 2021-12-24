Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,135 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,355,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

