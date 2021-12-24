Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315 over the last quarter.

NYSE ACHR opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62. Archer Aviation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

