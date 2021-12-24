Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,785,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.10. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

