Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

