KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

