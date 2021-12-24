KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.74 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

