Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Koppers by 112,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.