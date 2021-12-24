KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 37,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 17,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

