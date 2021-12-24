Kristi Ann Matus Sells 10,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EQH stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.