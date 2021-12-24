Kristi Ann Matus Sells 10,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EQH stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
