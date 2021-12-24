Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 40,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lannebo Fonder AB cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $4,568,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 13,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. 48,596,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,251,656. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

