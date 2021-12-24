Laszlo Kopits Sells 8,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total value of $1,317,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65.

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $180.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

