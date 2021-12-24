Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $52,380.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

