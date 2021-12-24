LendingClub Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

LC stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

