LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BBN opened at $26.02 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

