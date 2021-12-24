LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

