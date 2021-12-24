LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 136.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

