LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

