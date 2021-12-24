LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.